Can aloe vera gel be applied overnight?

Applying aloe vera overnight offers numerous benefits.
Aloe vera deeply hydrates the skin, keeping it soft and supple.
Its anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritated skin and reduce redness.
Aloe vera accelerates the healing process for wounds, cuts, and sunburns.
Its antimicrobial properties combat acne-causing bacteria and reduce breakouts.
Aloe vera boosts collagen production, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.
Regular use can fade dark spots, blemishes, and pigmentation.
Applying aloe vera overnight can nourish and strengthen hair, promoting growth and reducing dandruff.