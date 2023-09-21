Lifestyle

21-Sep-2023, 09:53:18 am

Jab We Met to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 7 best roles of Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor turns 43: The glam diva turns 43; here's a look at her 7 best roles. Jab We Met opposite Shahid Kapoor is mostly hailed as one of her best performances so far

Image credits: IMDB

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Her iconic character 'Poo' is still a favourite amongst many. Paired opposite Hrithik Roshan, she looked the glam diva she truly is

Image credits: IMDB

Jab We Met

This Imtiaz Ali movie is still revered in cinema circles. Kareena's chemistry as 'Geet' with Shahid Kapoor was phenomenal

Image credits: IMDB

3 Idiots

Kareena's role as Pia in this blockbuster comedy-drama showcased her versatility. She portrayed a compassionate and supportive medical student who adds depth to the story

Image credits: IMDB

Heroine

Kareena Kapoor played the lead role of Mahi Arora, a complex and ambitious Bollywood actress. Her performance depicted the highs and lows of stardom, earning her critical acclaim

Image credits: IMDB

Chameli

Kareena's portrayal of a sex worker named Chameli was a stark departure from her usual roles. Her raw and poignant performance earned her accolades and showcased her acting range

Image credits: IMDB

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's highly anticipated adaptation of the iconic movie 'Forrest Gump' failed at the box office, but Kareena as Rupa left an indelible mark

Image credits: IMDB

Ki $ Ka

Kareena Kapoor played Kia, a modern, career-oriented woman who challenges gender stereotypes by becoming the breadwinner while her husband takes on domestic responsibilities

Image credits: IMDB
