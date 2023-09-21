Lifestyle

21-Sep-2023, 01:53:58 pm

Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their types

Earth to Mars are 8 planets and Pluto has been demoted to being a dwarf planet. Planets are categorized into two types based on their characteristics, composition and location

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

Mercury is a terrestrial planet closest with a barren, cratered surface. It lacks a substantial atmosphere, resulting in extreme temperature fluctuations

Image credits: Getty

Venus

Venus, a terrestrial planet, is Earth's "sister planet." It's scorching hot with a thick, toxic atmosphere, making its surface inhospitable and shrouded in clouds

Image credits: Getty

Earth

The only planet known to support life, Earth has a diverse environment with oceans, land, and a breathable atmosphere is also a terrestial planet

Image credits: Getty

Mars

Mars, a terrestrial planet, exhibits a reddish hue due to iron-rich soil. It has thin air, cold deserts, and evidence of past water flows, sparking interest in potential life

Image credits: Getty

Jupiter

Jupiter, a gaseous planet, is the largest in our solar system. Composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, it lacks a solid surface

Image credits: Getty

Saturn

Saturn, another gaseous planet, is famous for its stunning ring system. Like Jupiter, it consists mostly of hydrogen and helium, lacks a solid surface

Image credits: Getty

Uranus

Uranus, categorized as a gaseous planet, rotates on its side. It's composed mainly of hydrogen and helium, with an atmosphere containing methane

Image credits: Getty

Neptune

Neptune, a gaseous planet, is the farthest from the Sun in our solar system. It's known for its deep blue color and extreme winds. Comprising mainly hydrogen and helium

Image credits: Getty

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto, once considered the ninth planet, is now classified as a dwarf planet. It's a small, icy world beyond Neptune, part of the Kuiper Belt

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One