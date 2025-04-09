Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor's 7 Blouse Designs for a Stunning Figure

Deep Sweetheart Neck Embroidered Blouse

Whether it's a party look or the festival season, deep sweetheart blouses look sexy. You can also get it made and wear it in heavy embroidery like Vaani Kapoor. 

Deep V-Neck Weaving Work Blouse

Choose a sleeveless deep V-neck weaving work blouse like this with everything from chikankari to a plain saree. You can keep the neck normal to deep. 

Fine Stone Handwork Blouse

With a sequin saree, Vaani Kapoor has carried a sleeveless fine stone handwork blouse like this. It is best for a simple look. 

Plunging Neck Mirror Work Blouse

You can recreate it at a festival or office party. Such golden colored plunging neck mirror work blouses are in great demand. It can be paired with many sarees.

Thread Work Bralette Blouse

You can choose a thread work bralette blouse like this in over deep neck. You will get a very stylish look by wearing it. Wear it on a sequined or plain red saree.

Frill Work Shimmer Blouse Design

If you are looking for something new in ivory pattern, then see this frill work shimmer blouse design of Vaani Kapoor. It will make you the star of the show at any party. 

Backless Sequin Work Blouse

For a bold and hot look, you can get a backless sequin work blouse like this made. You will get a very sexy look by wearing it. You can also get a drawstring in such a blouse.

