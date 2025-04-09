Vaani Kapoor's 7 Blouse Designs for a Stunning Figure

Lifestyle
Whether it's a party look or the festival season, deep sweetheart blouses look sexy. You can also get it made and wear it in heavy embroidery like Vaani Kapoor.
Choose a sleeveless deep V-neck weaving work blouse like this with everything from chikankari to a plain saree. You can keep the neck normal to deep.
With a sequin saree, Vaani Kapoor has carried a sleeveless fine stone handwork blouse like this. It is best for a simple look.
You can recreate it at a festival or office party. Such golden colored plunging neck mirror work blouses are in great demand. It can be paired with many sarees.
You can choose a thread work bralette blouse like this in over deep neck. You will get a very stylish look by wearing it. Wear it on a sequined or plain red saree.
If you are looking for something new in ivory pattern, then see this frill work shimmer blouse design of Vaani Kapoor. It will make you the star of the show at any party.
For a bold and hot look, you can get a backless sequin work blouse like this made. You will get a very sexy look by wearing it. You can also get a drawstring in such a blouse.
