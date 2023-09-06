Lifestyle

Ursa Major to Orion: 7 popular constellations in the Night Sky

Orion to Ursa Major are patterns of stars, that have been grouped into recognizable shapes, forming the basis of our shared cosmic heritage

Image credits: Getty

Ursa Major (The Great Bear)

Ursa Major contains the Big Dipper, not a constellation itself but is part of this larger constellation, it is a prominent asterism, visible in the northern hemisphere all year

Image credits: Getty

Scorpius (The Scorpion)

Scorpius is a zodiac constellation and is known for its resemblance to a scorpion. It is most prominent in the summer months in the northern hemisphere

Image credits: Getty

Orion (The Hunter)

Orion is one of the most famous constellations and is easily recognizable by its distinctive 'belt' of three bright stars and the 'sword' hanging from the belt

Image credits: Getty

Cassiopeia (The Queen)

Cassiopeia is known for its distinctive 'W' or 'M' shape, depending on its orientation in the night sky. It is visible year-round in the northern hemisphere

Image credits: Getty

Draco (The Dragon)

Draco is a circumpolar constellation, it never sets below the horizon in the northern hemisphere, is known for its winding shape, is visible year-round in the northern hemisphere

Image credits: Getty

Leo (The Lion)

Leo is another zodiac constellation and is often associated with a lion. It is visible in the spring months in the northern hemisphere

Image credits: Getty

Ursa Minor (The Little Bear)

Ursa Minor contains the North Star (Polaris), which makes it an important constellation for navigation. It is also visible year-round in the northern hemisphere

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One