Lifestyle

French Toast to Pancakes: 6 popular American breakfasts in India

French Toast uses powdered sugar and syrup drizzled with strawberry jam and milk. Here are 6 popular American breakfasts in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Oatmeal

Modify your Oatmeal by adding fresh berries, mangoes, peanut butter, crushed Oreos and melted dark chocolate.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Breakfast Burrito

Burritos with flavourful veggies and sauces enclosed in a wrap is another good American breakfast eaten and relished in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Eggs and Bacon

Eggs and crispy bacon with sourdough bread is a tasty and popular American breakfast in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Bagel

Modify the bagel by filling jam, eggs, bacon or veggies to create a tasty American breakfast that makes you full and satisfied.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pancakes

Generally, Pancakes are served with maple syrup. But are also relished with garlic butter, butter with grilled chicken or paneer on top of it.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One