Lifestyle

Uric Acid Pain? This fruit can help you find relief every day

Image credits: Getty

Troubled by High Uric Acid?

High uric acid leads to crystal deposits in joints, causing pain and inflammation. Learn an easy way to manage it.

Image credits: Getty

How is Uric Acid Formed?

Purine, a natural liquid in the body, converts to uric acid when not digested properly.

Image credits: Getty

Managing Uric Acid Levels

Control uric acid through dietary changes and including specific foods.

Image credits: Getty

Banana: Flushes Uric Acid from the Body

Low in purine, banana helps remove uric acid crystals from the body.

Image credits: Getty

Banana Benefits for Health

Vitamin C and citric acid in bananas help reduce uric acid.

Image credits: Getty

How to Eat Banana for Uric Acid

Eat a banana after lunch for uric acid. 2-3 daily helps.

Image credits: Getty

Benefits of Eating Bananas

Fiber-rich bananas boost metabolism and improve digestion.

Image credits: Getty

Relieves Constipation

Bananas relieve constipation, promoting a healthy gut.

Image credits: Getty

Happy Promise Day 2025: Top 10 wishes, quotes you can send loved ones

Diabetes symptoms you can spot: Early signs to watch on your body

Virat Kohli Fitness Secret: Explore his exclusive vegetarian diet plan

Vastu Tips: 3 kitchen utensils to never store upside down; Check NOW