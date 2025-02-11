Uric Acid Pain? This fruit can help you find relief every day

Lifestyle
High uric acid leads to crystal deposits in joints, causing pain and inflammation. Learn an easy way to manage it.
Purine, a natural liquid in the body, converts to uric acid when not digested properly.
Control uric acid through dietary changes and including specific foods.
Low in purine, banana helps remove uric acid crystals from the body.
Vitamin C and citric acid in bananas help reduce uric acid.
Eat a banana after lunch for uric acid. 2-3 daily helps.
Fiber-rich bananas boost metabolism and improve digestion.
Bananas relieve constipation, promoting a healthy gut.
