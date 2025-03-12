Sreeleela's 7 Hairstyles: Fuller Look for Slim Faces

Lifestyle
Get a fuller look for a slim face with Sreeleela's 8 easy hairstyles. Create stylish and attractive looks with gajra, French braids, curls, and ponytails!
The actress looks very stylish in this half up half down gajra hairstyle. You can also try this to complete your western look traditionally.
The actress looks very cute in this French braid hairstyle. She has made this hairstyle by parting her hair to the side. Beads look great in this.
This actress's hairstyle is perfect for looking beautiful and keeping hair tied. She has created a messy high bun hairstyle.
Ponytail hairstyle is best for making Indian to western looks glamorous. You can also carry such a hairstyle to go to a Holi party.
Hair can be softly curled to make a saree or suit look royal. This hairstyle of Sreeleela is perfect to team up with every look.
In an easy and attractive hairstyle, you can look perfect with it on a thin face. Such a side gajra Indian braid hairstyle will give you a full ethnic look.
The actress has created an open hair with half clutch hairstyle to complete the lehenga look. It is very easy to make. It gives a very stunning look.
Quick Coconut Gujiya Recipe to try at home THIS Holi
Sreeleela Saree Blouse Designs: Inspiration for Modern Indian Fashion
Golden Glam: 7 Nora Fatehi Inspired Cocktail Dresses to Dazzle
Stylish & Safe White Kurtis for Holi Under ₹500 for Office