Upcycle Mom's Velvet Saree to 7 Trendy Dresses Under Rs 200

Lifestyle
To look different at the party, you can get such an off-shoulder long velvet gown made from your mother's old velvet saree. This type of dress will give you a very glamorous look.
For a bold look, you can also take ideas from this type of halter neck bodycon velvet dress. You will look very glamorous in this maroon velvet gown like Sunny Leone.
This type of dress gives a hot and glamorous look at the party. Get such a frill long velvet gown made from an old velvet saree for just 300 rupees.
You should include such a high slit full sleeve velvet outfit in your wardrobe like the actress. This type of dress will give you a stunning look apart from the crowd.
If you want to add a touch of hotness to the party, then you can get such a short length dress made from a velvet saree like Kriti Sanon.
