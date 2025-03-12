Lifestyle

Light Saree with Heavy Tassel Blouse: 6 Stunning Latkan Designs

Matching color fabric tassel

Wear a sleeveless blouse with a light silk saree and have a cone-shaped tassel made of fabric on the back. Tailors easily make such tassels. 

Get square pearl tassels in the blouse

If you are wearing a cotton saree, then get a heavy tassel in the blouse with it, which will make your look special. You can choose a square design pearl tassel. 

White net and pearl tassel

Tassels made using white net and pearls will also look special in your blouse. You can wear a white blouse with an ivory or white saree and get matching tassels in it.

Golden long tassel

If you are wearing a golden organza saree, then choose a long tassel with golden beads for the blouse. Such a tassel will give a sober look to your blouse.

Mirror work star shape tassel

You can get a mirror work star shape tassel in a halter neck blouse. 4 to 5 tassels will give a heavy look to your simple blouse. 

Thread colorful tassel

Tassels made of threads also look beautiful in the blouse. You can use such tassels in a blouse worn with a multi-colored saree or lehenga. 

