Krishna-Inspired Names: Modern Choices for Your Baby Boy

Lifestyle
You may have heard that Krishna Ji is called Kanhaiya in many places. The name Kanhaiya means adolescence.
If you are looking for a modern and unique name for your son, you can name your son Kanan. Lord Krishna is also called Kanan.
This name of Shri Krishna means the lord of mercy and love. Krishna Ji is a source of love and an ocean of mercy for his devotees.
If you are looking for a different name for your son, you may like the name Keyur. Lord Krishna's ornaments are called Keyur. A flower is also named Keyur.
This name is very popular, and an ancient sage was named Kunal. The name Kunal means lotus, a bird, gold, and golden.
Lord Krishna is also called Kundan. The name Kundan means pure, beautiful, bright, lovely, and diamond.
This name is very sweet and nice. You can call it a unique name of Krishna Ji. Kridaya is a spiritual name.
This name can also be used as a nickname. The name Kannu means beautiful and attractive.
