Exquisite Meenakari Gold Kada Bangle Designs for Women

Lifestyle
Every woman owns gold bangles. If you are bored of wearing the same bangle, choose a Meenakari gold bangle to update your fashion and give a royal look.
Pacheli Gold Kada is the pride of Rajasthan. Choose it apart from Rajwadi and Polki. It will be very expensive in gold. If you can't afford gold, buy it for up to ₹500.
Floral gold kadas are perfect for office-going women. You can also wear it like a bracelet. It will be ready in a goldsmith's shop for up to 4 grams.
If you like bright colors, include them in kadas this time too. These gold bangles in Meenakari pipe design are giving a very gorgeous look. Newly brides can customize such kadas.
If you don't like wearing bangles, choose gold bangles. These gold kadas with Meenakar studs and carving work are giving a bold look. You are sure to look no less than a queen.
If you don't have budget issues, you can choose such gold kada on sober stone. Although it will cost more money to get it made, but the look will be amazing.
Mayur Gold Bangle is perfect for daily wear. You can get it prepared in gold in 5 grams. Here modern designs are given, although it can also be made in pure gold.
