Lifestyle
Regularly wash your hands with mild soap and water, paying special attention to the area around the nails.
Use a nail clipper or manicure scissors to trim them. Avoid cutting your nails too short, as this can increase the risk of ingrown nails.
Apply a moisturizing cream or oil specifically formulated for nails and cuticles. Massage to improve circulation and promote healthier nail growth.
Protect your nails from exposure to harsh chemicals, such as detergents, cleaning products, and acetone-based nail polish removers.
If you visit a salon for manicures or pedicures, ensure that they follow proper hygiene practices.
Resist the temptation to use your nails as tools for opening cans, scratching surfaces, or peeling off stickers.
Occasionally, let your nails go au naturel to allow them to breathe and recover. Continuous exposure to nail polish