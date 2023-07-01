Lifestyle

7 tips for beautiful and healthy nails

Keep nails clean and dry

Regularly wash your hands with mild soap and water, paying special attention to the area around the nails.

Trim and shape nails properly

Use a nail clipper or manicure scissors to trim them. Avoid cutting your nails too short, as this can increase the risk of ingrown nails.

Moisturize your nails and cuticles:

Apply a moisturizing cream or oil specifically formulated for nails and cuticles. Massage to improve circulation and promote healthier nail growth.

Avoid harsh chemicals

Protect your nails from exposure to harsh chemicals, such as detergents, cleaning products, and acetone-based nail polish removers. 

Be cautious at the salon

If you visit a salon for manicures or pedicures, ensure that they follow proper hygiene practices.

Avoid using nails as tools

Resist the temptation to use your nails as tools for opening cans, scratching surfaces, or peeling off stickers.

Give your nails breathing room

Occasionally, let your nails go au naturel to allow them to breathe and recover. Continuous exposure to nail polish

