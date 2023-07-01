Masala to Cheese: 6 Corn chaat dishes for monsoons

Lifestyle
Masala corn chaat uses tangy boiled corn with lime juice, chaat masala and coriander for a healthy monsoon snack. Here are 6 corn chaat dishes for monsoons.
It gives a refreshing twist with mint, coriander, and parsley, enhanced with lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil.
Boiled corn is tossed and mixed with green chillies, red chilli powder, lemon juice, chaat masala and lime juice.
It is a sweet and tangy mix with date and tamarind chutney, chaat masala, with fresh fruits like mango or pineapple.
This is also tasty corn chaat that uses mexican flavours alongside tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, lime juice, coriander and chilli powder.
It uses cheese over boiled corn kernels with onions, bell peppers, and hot sauce for tanginess.