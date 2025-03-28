Lifestyle
Muskmelon is consumed in large quantities to replenish the body's water deficiency. People often throw away the seeds, but they provide many benefits to the body.
Muskmelon contains minerals like potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which not only prevent blood pressure levels from rising but also cool the body.
People who have migraine problems can also consume muskmelon seeds. Consumption of the seeds provides relief from headaches. You can buy muskmelon seeds from the market.
Muskmelon seeds can be consumed by adding them to salads, gravies, buns, and smoothies. It contains an adequate amount of protein.
You can eat muskmelon seeds to reduce inflammation in the body. The seeds contain phytochemicals that reduce inflammation and help reduce obesity.
Eating muskmelon also reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Antioxidant-rich muskmelon works to reduce oxidative stress.
