Lifestyle

6 Books you must read to understand time management

Atomic Habits by James Clear

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less by Greg McKeown

Eat That Frog! by Brian Tracy

Procrastination by Jane B. Burka and Lenora M. Yuen

The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferriss

