Lifestyle

UB City to Church Street-7 places to celebrate Christmas in Bangalore

Here are seven spots in Bangalore where you may feel the Christmas spirit.

Image credits: Getty

Commercial Street

This shopping area is adorned with festive lights and decorations during Christmas. You can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, shop for Christmas goodies, and indulge in street food.

Image credits: Getty

Church Street

Church Street gets adorned with lights and decorations during Christmas. It's a fantastic spot to soak in the festive spirit while dining or enjoying coffee.

Image credits: Getty

UB City Mall

UB City gets decked out in dazzling decorations during Christmas. You can enjoy the festive ambiance, shop for luxury items, and relish special holiday menus at restaurants.

Image credits: Getty

St. Mary's Basilica

Located in Shivajinagar, St. Mary's Basilica is one of the oldest churches in Bangalore and hosts beautiful Christmas services and decorations. 

Image credits: Getty

Phoenix Marketcity

This mall organizes special events, live music, and decorations during the Christmas season. It's a great place to shop for gifts, enjoy various entertainment activities.

Image credits: Getty

Sacred Heart Church

Located in Richmond Town, Sacred Heart Church hosts beautiful Christmas services and decorations. The choir performances and the ambience on Christmas Eve.

Image credits: Getty

VR Bengaluru Mall

This mall hosts Christmas-themed events and activities for kids and adults. The festive decorations, live music, and special offers make it a delightful place to celebrate.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One