Macarons to Creme Brulee: 7 French desserts you must try

Lifestyle
Indulge in the sweet symphony of French desserts! From the iconic macarons to the luscious crème brûlée, savor a delectable journey through culinary elegance
These colorful and delicate almond meringue cookies sandwiched together with flavorful fillings are a quintessential French treat. Popular flavors include raspberry, chocolate etc
Classic French dessert, crème brûlée features a rich and creamy vanilla custard topped with a layer of caramelized sugar
Éclairs are oblong pastries made with choux dough, filled with pastry cream, and topped with chocolate icing
Caramelized apple tart is a delicious twist on the traditional apple pie. The apples are caramelized in butter and sugar before being baked with a layer of pastry on top
These small cream puffs are filled with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with warm chocolate sauce. They are often served in a group
Madeleines are small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape. They have a buttery and slightly lemony flavor, making them a perfect accompaniment to tea or coffee
Tiramisu is associated with Italian cuisine, has become popular in French patisseries too. This dessert features layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a mascarpone cheese mixture