Santa Claus has origins in Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century Greek Christian bishop.
Known as Santa Claus in the U.S., he's Father Christmas in the U.K., Père Noël in France, and more.
The familiar red-suited, jolly Santa is a blend of historical and fictional figures, symbolizing Christmas today.
The tradition of Santa delivering gifts on Christmas Eve is rooted in various cultures.
The postal code "H0H 0H0" in Canada is dedicated to Santa Claus.
Various places claim to be Santa's home, with Rovaniemi in Finland being one popular location.
The modern image of Santa was popularized by Coca-Cola in the 1930s.