Dosa to Idli-7 popular foods of South India you cannot miss

Here are seven popular South Indian dishes that you should absolutely try.

Image credits: our own

Idli

Soft, fluffy, steamed cakes made from fermented rice and lentil batter. They are often served with sambar and coconut chutney, making a popular breakfast option.

Image credits: Getty

Dosa

A thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and black lentils, served with various accompaniments like coconut chutney and sambar.

Image credits: social media

Uttapam

A thicker version of dosa, uttapam is a savory pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, topped with vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hyderabadi Biryani

A fragrant rice dish cooked with aromatic spices, basmati rice, and marinated meat (usually chicken, mutton, or goat), originating from Hyderabad. It's often served with raita.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Rasam

A tangy and spicy soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, spices, and herbs like coriander and curry leaves. It's typically consumed as a part of the meal or as a digestive drink.

Image credits: social media

Pongal

It is a comforting dish made with rice and lentils, cooked together and seasoned with black pepper, cumin, cashews, ghee. It's often served during the harvest festival.

Image credits: Getty

Vada

A crispy, savoury snack made from deep-fried, spiced lentil batter shaped like a doughnut. It's often enjoyed with sambar or coconut chutney and is a popular street food item.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay
