Two fruits diabetic patients should avoid for better health

Diabetes

Not just older adults, even young children are developing diabetes. High blood glucose is diabetes.

Diabetes

If the pancreas doesn't make enough insulin, the glucose from food can't be converted into energy.

Glucose Increases

If insulin is low, body cells don't receive glucose. This leads to increased blood glucose.

Type 2 Diabetes

Uncontrolled blood sugar can lead to dangerous type 2 diabetes.

Fruits

Fruits are good, but experts say two fruits significantly increase blood sugar.

Fruits

Foods high in sugar and carbohydrates increase blood sugar.

Banana

Bananas and oranges are very sweet fruits. They raise blood sugar. Berries are lower in sugar.

Orange

It's best for diabetics to avoid oranges and bananas.

