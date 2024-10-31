Two fruits diabetic patients should avoid for better health

Lifestyle
Not just older adults, even young children are developing diabetes. High blood glucose is diabetes.
If the pancreas doesn't make enough insulin, the glucose from food can't be converted into energy.
If insulin is low, body cells don't receive glucose. This leads to increased blood glucose.
Uncontrolled blood sugar can lead to dangerous type 2 diabetes.
Fruits are good, but experts say two fruits significantly increase blood sugar.
Foods high in sugar and carbohydrates increase blood sugar.
Bananas and oranges are very sweet fruits. They raise blood sugar. Berries are lower in sugar.
It's best for diabetics to avoid oranges and bananas.