Keerthy Suresh saree styles for short women

Lifestyle
Keerthy Suresh's sarees are perfect for women of short height. Wearing thread work, cotton, tissue silk, dola silk, and sequined sarees can make you appear taller and slimmer.
This thread work on the chiffon saree enhances its beauty. This saree will make short-height women look slimmer and taller.
Cotton sarees are special for every occasion. If its color and design are good, it can make even a simple look classy.
Tissue silk sarees are trending. If you are short, you can carry this type of tissue saree with a deep neck blouse.
Dola silk sarees can add life to any occasion. This saree has beautiful designs and colors that enhance the beauty of the wearer.
Sequined sarees are perfect for parties. While others wear western dresses, you'll get a classy look with a traditional and modern touch.