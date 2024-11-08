Lavender to Snake Plant: 7 winter plants for clean air and warmth

Lifestyle
In winter, some plants not only enhance beauty of the house but also take care of health by keeping the air pure. Not only this, these plants also maintain temperature of house.
Areca Palm maintains humidity and reduces toxins in the air. In winter, it keeps the air in the house clean and fresh.
Peace Lily purifies the air and adds beauty to your home. It maintains humidity and reduces airborne toxins.
Snake Plant releases oxygen at night and purifies the air. It is capable of absorbing airborne toxins.
Holy Basil is a medicinal plant that purifies the air and spreads positive energy in the home. It also helps maintain your home's temperature.
Rubber Plant is effective in absorbing harmful elements and helps maintain humidity levels in the home.
Rose Plant not only beautifies your home, but its fragrance and leaves keep the air fresh and fragrant.
Lavender's scent helps reduce mental stress and maintain peace during winter. It's a natural air purifier.