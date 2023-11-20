Tulsi to Neem: 7 medicinal plants for optimal health in India

Lifestyle
India's rich plant diversity holds centuries-old healing secrets. Ayurveda, taps into these plants for well-being. Let's discover 7 such medicinal wonders promoting health.
The gel extracted from its leaves is known to accelerate wound healing, reduce inflammation, and provide relief from various skin ailments, including burns and sunburns.
Recognized for its cognitive-enhancing properties, brahmi has been traditionally used to improve memory and concentration. It is recommended in Ayurvedia to support mental clarity.
Ashwagandha helps the body cope with stress and anxiety. It is also known to boost energy levels, improve cognitive function, and support the immune system.
Giloy is used to boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, and promote overall health. It is often consumed in the form of a decoction or as a supplement.
Known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties neem is used to treat various skin conditions, dental issues, and is used to boost the immune system.
Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, turmeric is considered effective in managing inflammatory conditions, supporting digestion, and promoting joint health.
It is commonly used to alleviate stress, boost respiratory health, and enhance overall immunity. Tulsi leaves can be consumed directly or used to prepare a refreshing tea.