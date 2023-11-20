Lifestyle

Tulsi to Neem: 7 medicinal plants for optimal health in India

India's rich plant diversity holds centuries-old healing secrets. Ayurveda, taps into these plants for well-being. Let's discover 7 such medicinal wonders promoting health.

Image credits: FreePik/ Pexels

Aloe Vera

The gel extracted from its leaves is known to accelerate wound healing, reduce inflammation, and provide relief from various skin ailments, including burns and sunburns.

Image credits: FreePik

Brahmi

Recognized for its cognitive-enhancing properties, brahmi has been traditionally used to improve memory and concentration. It is recommended in Ayurvedia to support mental clarity.

Image credits: FreePik

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha helps the body cope with stress and anxiety. It is also known to boost energy levels, improve cognitive function, and support the immune system.

Image credits: FreePik

Giloy

Giloy is used to boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, and promote overall health. It is often consumed in the form of a decoction or as a supplement.

Image credits: FreePik

Neem

Known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties neem is used to treat various skin conditions, dental issues, and is used to boost the immune system.

Image credits: Pexels

Turmeric

Ayurvedic medicine for centuries, turmeric is considered effective in managing inflammatory conditions, supporting digestion, and promoting joint health.

Image credits: FreePik

Tulsi

It is commonly used to alleviate stress, boost respiratory health, and enhance overall immunity. Tulsi leaves can be consumed directly or used to prepare a refreshing tea.

Image credits: FreePik
