6 negatives of having a black wall in your room

Black walls absorb rather than reflect light, which can make a room feel smaller and darker, especially in settings with limited natural light.
Dark hues, such as black, can occasionally inspire feelings of heaviness, gloominess, or melancholy, potentially altering mood negatively.
Black walls tend to show more dust, smudges, and fingerprints than lighter-colored walls, necessitating more frequent cleaning and maintenance.
Black walls may limit design flexibility, making it difficult to change the decor or adapt to other color schemes or furnishings without aesthetically clashing.
Black walls can create the sense of a colder atmosphere, making the room feel cooler than it is, especially in colder locations.
Some people may identify black walls with negative connotations such as grief, mourning, or mystery, which may influence their emotional state while in that location.