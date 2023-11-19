6 drawbacks of applying ice directly on face

Lifestyle
Direct contact with ice can cause skin damage, including frostbite or ice burns, especially if left in one place for too long or if the ice is too cold.
Ice can constrict blood vessels and capillaries, potentially leading to broken capillaries or exacerbating existing conditions like rosacea or sensitive skin.
Prolonged exposure to ice can numb the skin and cause temporary nerve damage, leading to sensations of tingling or numbness, which may take time to resolve.
For individuals with sensitive skin, the extreme coldness of ice can trigger irritation, redness, or inflammation, worsening skin conditions like eczema or dermatitis.
Some individuals might have an allergy to extremely cold temperatures, known as cold urticaria, leading to allergic reactions, hives, or itching upon exposure to ice.
While applying ice may temporarily reduce redness or swelling due to its numbing effect, the results are often short-lived and may not address the underlying cause of skin issues.