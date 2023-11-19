Lifestyle

6 impacts of web series on mental health

Stress relief and entertainment

Watching web series can be a kind of relaxation, providing an escape from daily worries and positively contributing to mental well-being.

Social isolation and addiction

Binge-watching online series may result in prolonged periods of isolation, limiting social connections and addiction-like behaviors, all of which hurt mental health.

Emotional triggers

Certain web series plots or themes might elicit significant emotions in viewers, producing anxiety, despair, or other emotional disorders. 

Comparison and self-esteem

Web series frequently depict idealized lives or bodies, causing viewers to compare themselves negatively and potentially harming self-esteem and body image.

Sleep disruption

Excessive watching, particularly late at night, can alter sleep patterns, resulting in sleep deprivation or insomnia, which can hurt mental health.

Impact on mood and mental health

Participating in web series with triggering or upsetting content, such as violence, trauma, or extreme drama, may influence one's mood and mental health. 

