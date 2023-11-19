6 impacts of web series on mental health

Lifestyle
Watching web series can be a kind of relaxation, providing an escape from daily worries and positively contributing to mental well-being.
Binge-watching online series may result in prolonged periods of isolation, limiting social connections and addiction-like behaviors, all of which hurt mental health.
Certain web series plots or themes might elicit significant emotions in viewers, producing anxiety, despair, or other emotional disorders.
Web series frequently depict idealized lives or bodies, causing viewers to compare themselves negatively and potentially harming self-esteem and body image.
Excessive watching, particularly late at night, can alter sleep patterns, resulting in sleep deprivation or insomnia, which can hurt mental health.
Participating in web series with triggering or upsetting content, such as violence, trauma, or extreme drama, may influence one's mood and mental health.