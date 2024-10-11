Lifestyle

Best foods for a good night's sleep

Kiwi

Eating bananas and kiwis can help you sleep better at night. The serotonin and folate in these fruits induce sleep.

Cherry

Cherries are very effective in reducing insomnia. Melatonin, a hormone necessary for sleep, is abundant in cherries.

Almonds

The healthy fats and magnesium in almonds promote melatonin production, which helps you sleep well.

Oats

Eating oats can also improve your sleep. They are rich in melatonin.

Yogurt

Yes, yogurt can also promote better sleep. Those with insomnia can see good results by consuming it.

Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which not only keeps you healthy but also helps you sleep at night.

Milk

Drinking a glass of warm milk at night can help you sleep better.

