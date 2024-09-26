Lifestyle

10 beach view hotels near Mumbai's Juhu

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Located in Juhu Tara Road, near Juhu Beach, this hotel has a 4.6 rating, it offers an infinity pool, spa and many dining options.

Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai

This hotel with a 4.8 rating includes a rooftop bridge, sea views, attractive restaurants, and much more. This hotel is located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Palm Grove

Apart from the outdoor pool, beach access, restaurant, this hotel located in Juhu Beach, Juhu with a 4.1 rating is one of the top hotels in Juhu.

Hotel Sea Princess

This hotel with spa, nightclub, sea facing rooms is located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. This hotel has got a 4.4 rating.

Sun-n-Sand Hotel

This hotel with an outdoor pool, spa, dining, and other facilities has got a 4.3 rating. Located on Juhu Beach, this hotel is one of the top hotels in Mumbai.

The Citizen Hotel

Located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, this hotel has an outdoor pool and sea facing rooms and has a 4.4 rating.

Soho House Mumbai

This special club hotel with luxury facilities is located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu and has a 4.5 rating.

Taj Lands End

Located near Bandstand, Bandra West, this hotel offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and has a 4.5 rating.

The Retreat Hotel & Convention Centre

Located a little ahead of Malad, this hotel has all kinds of facilities for the customers and this hotel has got a 4.0 rating.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Located in Juhu Beach with a 4.2 rating, this hotel is best for both couples and families.

