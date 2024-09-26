10 beach view hotels near Mumbai's Juhu

Lifestyle
Located in Juhu Tara Road, near Juhu Beach, this hotel has a 4.6 rating, it offers an infinity pool, spa and many dining options.
This hotel with a 4.8 rating includes a rooftop bridge, sea views, attractive restaurants, and much more. This hotel is located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.
Apart from the outdoor pool, beach access, restaurant, this hotel located in Juhu Beach, Juhu with a 4.1 rating is one of the top hotels in Juhu.
This hotel with spa, nightclub, sea facing rooms is located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. This hotel has got a 4.4 rating.
This hotel with an outdoor pool, spa, dining, and other facilities has got a 4.3 rating. Located on Juhu Beach, this hotel is one of the top hotels in Mumbai.
Located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, this hotel has an outdoor pool and sea facing rooms and has a 4.4 rating.
This special club hotel with luxury facilities is located in Juhu Tara Road, Juhu and has a 4.5 rating.
Located near Bandstand, Bandra West, this hotel offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and has a 4.5 rating.
Located a little ahead of Malad, this hotel has all kinds of facilities for the customers and this hotel has got a 4.0 rating.
Located in Juhu Beach with a 4.2 rating, this hotel is best for both couples and families.