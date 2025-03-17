Lifestyle
Pumpkin seeds are a nutritious addition to your meals, packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins.
Including them into your everyday diet is not only easy but also beneficial for overall health and well-being.
Roast pumpkin seeds with a dash of olive oil, salt, and your favorite spices for a crunchy and flavorful snack. They’re perfect for munching between meals or while on the go.
Top your salads with a handful of raw or roasted pumpkin seeds. They add a delightful crunch and a nutty flavor to your greens, boosting both taste and nutrition.
Add a tablespoon of pumpkin seeds to your morning smoothie. They blend seamlessly while providing an extra dose of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.
Use pumpkin seeds as a garnish for soups or stews. Whether roasted or raw, they enhance the texture and offer a nutritious twist to your favorite dishes.
Mix pumpkin seeds into bread, muffins, or granola bars for an added crunch. They’re a versatile ingredient that elevates the nutritional value of your baked creations.
