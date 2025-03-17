Lifestyle

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a nutritious addition to your meals, packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins. 

5 ways to consume Pumpkin seeds

Including them into your everyday diet is not only easy but also beneficial for overall health and well-being.

1. Snack on roasted Pumpkin seeds

Roast pumpkin seeds with a dash of olive oil, salt, and your favorite spices for a crunchy and flavorful snack. They’re perfect for munching between meals or while on the go.

2. Sprinkle Them on Salads

Top your salads with a handful of raw or roasted pumpkin seeds. They add a delightful crunch and a nutty flavor to your greens, boosting both taste and nutrition.

3. Blend Them into Smoothies

Add a tablespoon of pumpkin seeds to your morning smoothie. They blend seamlessly while providing an extra dose of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

4. Garnish on Soups

Use pumpkin seeds as a garnish for soups or stews. Whether roasted or raw, they enhance the texture and offer a nutritious twist to your favorite dishes.

5. Include them into baked foods

Mix pumpkin seeds into bread, muffins, or granola bars for an added crunch. They’re a versatile ingredient that elevates the nutritional value of your baked creations.

