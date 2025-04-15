Kolhapuri chappals are originally made in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. It has a strap on the toe and back, and zari or stone work is done on it for a trendy look.
You can choose this type of checks pattern Kolhapuri footwear on Indian or Western wear. Which has a rope-like pattern in the middle.
This type of chappal will look very beautiful on young girls. Which is made in Kolhapuri pattern. Colorful pom poms and cowrie flowers have been made in the middle.
You can also choose this type of yellow + gold Kolhapuri chappal on Indian wear. Which has golden tassels with a wide strap.
If you want very subtle and beautiful feet in Kolhapuri chappal, then take pastel color cloth and stick hand work lace Kolhapuri chappal on it.
This type of chappal will look very beautiful in printed Kolhapuri pattern. In which the design of Ghungroo is given on the strap and thumb.
Vaani Kapoor's Saree & Blouse Styles for Slim Girls
Light or Heavy? Gold Mangalsutra Lockets for Akshaya Tritiya
Get glowing skin in 15 mins: 6 DIY curd face masks for summer
Royal Look: Avika Gor's Elegant Suit Sets for Wedding Season