English

Big NO to Loafers + Punjabi Jutti, Wear These Kolhapuri Chappals

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Instagram@libas_punjabijutti
English

Specialty of Kolhapuri Chappals

Kolhapuri chappals are originally made in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. It has a strap on the toe and back, and zari or stone work is done on it for a trendy look.

Image credits: Instagram@libas_punjabijutti
English

Modern Kolhapuri Chappal Design

You can choose this type of checks pattern Kolhapuri footwear on Indian or Western wear. Which has a rope-like pattern in the middle.

Image credits: Instagram@libas_punjabijutti
English

Cowrie and Pom-Pom Kolhapuri Chappal

This type of chappal will look very beautiful on young girls. Which is made in Kolhapuri pattern. Colorful pom poms and cowrie flowers have been made in the middle.

Image credits: Instagram@libas_punjabijutti
English

Tassels Design Kolhapuri Chappal

You can also choose this type of yellow + gold Kolhapuri chappal on Indian wear. Which has golden tassels with a wide strap.

Image credits: Instagram@charanpadukaofficial
English

Thread Work Kolhapuri Chappal

If you want very subtle and beautiful feet in Kolhapuri chappal, then take pastel color cloth and stick hand work lace Kolhapuri chappal on it.

Image credits: Instagram@charanpadukaofficial
English

Ghungroo Design Kolhapuri Chappal

This type of chappal will look very beautiful in printed Kolhapuri pattern. In which the design of Ghungroo is given on the strap and thumb.

Image credits: Pinterest

Vaani Kapoor's Saree & Blouse Styles for Slim Girls

Light or Heavy? Gold Mangalsutra Lockets for Akshaya Tritiya

Get glowing skin in 15 mins: 6 DIY curd face masks for summer

Royal Look: Avika Gor's Elegant Suit Sets for Wedding Season