Get glowing skin in 15 mins: 6 DIY curd face masks for summer

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:social media
Curd mask

Mix 1 teaspoon of curd with 1 teaspoon of honey. Apply it on the face and neck and leave it for 15 minutes. Then wash it off. Curd moisturizes the skin and honey retains moisture.
Curd with turmeric

Mix 2 teaspoons of curd with half a teaspoon of turmeric and apply on the face and neck. Wash off with cold water after 10 minutes. This will bring a natural glow to the face.
Curd with aloe vera juice

Mix one teaspoon of aloe vera juice in curd and apply it on the face. This will eliminate tanning and the face will glow naturally. Leave the mask on for 20 minutes and wash off.

Curd with gram flour

You can reduce the stickiness of your face in summer with curd face pack. Mix gram flour in curd and apply. Wash off after 15 minutes. 

Curd with oatmeal

Oatmeal removes dead skin cells, while curd softens the skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of oatmeal with 2 tablespoons of curd. Leave it on for 10 minutes, then wash it off.
Lemon

Lemon helps lighten dark spots, and curd makes the skin feel refreshed. Mix 2 tablespoons of curd with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply for 10 minutes and wash off with water.
