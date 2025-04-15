English

Light or Heavy? Gold Mangalsutra Lockets for Akshaya Tritiya

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Pinterest
Akshaya Tritiya

Thinking of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya? This time, buy a gold pendant instead of a chain-necklace. Today, we have the latest designs of 2-5 gram gold lockets for you.
Image credits: Pinterest
Round shape

These pipe lockets on a round shape look flashy. It has flower-meenakari work with ghungroos. If you are looking for something light, choose this. It will be ready in 3-4 grams.
Image credits: Pinterest
Oval shape

If you are looking for a locket for a mangalsutra, then buy such a light gold pendant on an oval shape. It has traditional work with small stones. 

Image credits: Pinterest
Peacock design

The peacock design gold pendant will make the mangalsutra royal. Although it will be very expensive, you can get a light gold locket ordered and prepared on such designs.
Image credits: Pinterest
Heart-shaped

If you are looking for a locket for daily wear, then choose a heart-shaped gold pendant in 2-3 grams. In the photo, it is on two layers, but buy it in a single design.

Image credits: Pinterest
Pendants

If the mangalsutra chain is light, then you can buy such a light gold locket design on 2 grams. 

Image credits: Pinterest
Heavy gold locket

If you want a solid and heavy gold locket, then this gold locket on leaf-eyeball will give a very great look. You can buy it in round designs. 

Image credits: Pinterest

