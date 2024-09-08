Surprising Fact: Is the Golden Temple actually gold-plated?

Lifestyle
Yes, real gold is used to construct the Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib. Let's study the details.
Significant amounts of pure gold leaf are used to cover the gorgeous golden facade of the Golden Temple, adding to its amazing look.
Sixteenth-century builders built the Golden Temple. Guru Arjan Dev (1589) was the fifth Sikh Guru and finished the fundamental structure.
Later, in the early 19th century, gold plating was added.
The extensive gold plating was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh Empire, in the early 1800s.
The goal of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was to adorn the shrine and highlight its significance to Sikhism.
The outside of the temple was covered with about 750 kilograms (1,650 pounds) of gold leaf.
The architecture of the Golden Temple combines Islamic and Hindu themes. Its golden dome is modeled after the lotus flower, a representation of heavenly beauty and purity.