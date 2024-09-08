Lifestyle

Surprising Fact: Is the Golden Temple actually gold-plated?

Golden Temple, Amritsar

Yes, real gold is used to construct the Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib. Let's study the details.

 

Golden Temple facts

Significant amounts of pure gold leaf are used to cover the gorgeous golden facade of the Golden Temple, adding to its amazing look.

 

Construction

Sixteenth-century builders built the Golden Temple. Guru Arjan Dev (1589) was the fifth Sikh Guru and finished the fundamental structure.

 

19th century

Later, in the early 19th century, gold plating was added.

Gold

The extensive gold plating was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the founder of the Sikh Empire, in the early 1800s. 

 

Sikhism

The goal of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was to adorn the shrine and highlight its significance to Sikhism.

 

How much gold

The outside of the temple was covered with about 750 kilograms (1,650 pounds) of gold leaf.

 

Architecture

The architecture of the Golden Temple combines Islamic and Hindu themes. Its golden dome is modeled after the lotus flower, a representation of heavenly beauty and purity.

