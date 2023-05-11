Lifestyle

Top 7 street food to try in Kolkata

Kolkata is a city famous for its street food. Know the best 'Kolkata Street foods' when visiting the City of Joy.
 

Image credits: Getty

Phuchka

This is the King of Kolkata’s Street food. In different cities all over India, it's known by other names, but Kolkata Phuchka is best.
 

Image credits: Getty

Jhalmuri

This tossed-up mix of puffed rice, namkeen, peanuts, coriander, onions, tomatoes, spices, chillies, and more, is a go-to Kolkata Street food. It is served in a conical newspaper.

Image credits: Getty

Mughlai Paratha

It is roti stuffed with chicken keema, broken cutlets, onion, and eggs. Apart from the taste, it is an incredibly filling street food.
 

Image credits: others

Kabiraji

This street food is for non-veg lovers. It’s made with minced mutton wrapped in an egg net and deep-fried. The taste is to die for.
 

Image credits: Getty

Rolls

Kolkata will roll your favourite stuffing – egg, chicken, fish or mutton in a flaky flour paratha to satisfy your tastebuds.
 

Image credits: Getty

Shingara/ Samosa

Image credits: Getty

Chhanar Jilipi

This sweet dish is not a regular Jalebi. Made of cottage cheese, this jalebi is thicker and has the texture of Gulab Jamun.
 

Image credits: Getty
