Top 7 street food to try in Kolkata

Lifestyle
Kolkata is a city famous for its street food. Know the best 'Kolkata Street foods' when visiting the City of Joy.
This is the King of Kolkata’s Street food. In different cities all over India, it's known by other names, but Kolkata Phuchka is best.
This tossed-up mix of puffed rice, namkeen, peanuts, coriander, onions, tomatoes, spices, chillies, and more, is a go-to Kolkata Street food. It is served in a conical newspaper.
It is roti stuffed with chicken keema, broken cutlets, onion, and eggs. Apart from the taste, it is an incredibly filling street food.
This street food is for non-veg lovers. It’s made with minced mutton wrapped in an egg net and deep-fried. The taste is to die for.
Kolkata will roll your favourite stuffing – egg, chicken, fish or mutton in a flaky flour paratha to satisfy your tastebuds.
This sweet dish is not a regular Jalebi. Made of cottage cheese, this jalebi is thicker and has the texture of Gulab Jamun.