Lifestyle
Jollof is a one-pot rice dish made by cooking rice, onions, tomatoes, meat, and spices in a single vessel and enjoyed in West African countries.
Biryani is a flavorful rice dish made with meat, chicken, vegetables, and aromatic spices, popular in India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries.
Paella is a flavorful rice dish that originated in Valencia, Spain, and is made with saffron, vegetables, and various meats or seafood.
Risotto is famous in Italy and is a creamy and flavorful rice dish made with short-grain rice, broth, and grated cheese, originating from northern Italy.
A Chinese rice dish, fried rice is a stir-fried dish made with leftover rice, eggs, vegetables, and sometimes meat or shrimp.
Afghanistan’s most famous rice dish, Kabuli pulao, is a pilaf-style specialty. Rice pilaf is a loose-grain dish often cooked in stock with spices, onions, and other ingredients.
Bibimbap is a Korean rice dish made with rice, vegetables, meat, and sometimes egg, topped with a spicy chili sauce.