Lifestyle
As we approach the conclusion of 2023, let's explore some of the most peculiar and unconventional wood trends and combinations that have emerged throughout the year.
In April, a viral video showcased an odd food combo – panipuri with mango. The street vendor added diluted mango pulp to the shells, creating a unique twist.
In a peculiar trend in June, online users observed a street food vendor preparing an unconventional fusion of biryani and pasta.
In a culinary low, a Chinese street vendor went viral for a peculiar trend: grilling ice cubes, in an unusual video sensation.
A viral video showcased an unconventional treat: cottage cheese blended with fresh fruit and honey, offering a unique alternative to traditional ice cream.
July 2023 witnessed a street vendor crafting fried rice with Oreo biscuits in a video that gained viral attention.
In June 2023, a video went viral capturing a street vendor preparing tomato ice cream. The footage depicts the vendor receiving a tomato from a customer.
March 2023 saw a viral video featuring an Indonesian street vendor cooking noodles with an unexpected twist – vanilla ice cream and chili sauce.