Citrus to stone fruits

6 fruits that can cause stomach pain

Stone fruits

Fruits like peaches, plums, cherries, and apricots contain pits or stones that may cause gastrointestinal discomfort or indigestion, especially if consumed in large quantities. 

Dried fruits

Prunes, raisins, and other dried fruits have natural sugars and fiber, and for some individuals, consuming large amounts may cause bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort. 

High-fiber fruits

High-fiber fruits such as apples, pears, and berries (like blackberries, raspberries) could lead to bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort, particularly if consumed in excess. 

Citrus fruits

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes contain citric acid, which can trigger acid reflux or heartburn in some individuals, leading to stomach discomfort.

Avocados

While nutrient-dense, avocados have a high-fat content, which could lead to digestive discomfort or abdominal pain, especially if someone has difficulty digesting fats.

Tropical fruits

Pineapples, mangoes, and papayas contain enzymes like bromelain and papain, which in some individuals might cause irritation or allergic reactions leading to stomach pain.

