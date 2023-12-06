Lifestyle
6 fruits that can cause stomach pain
Fruits like peaches, plums, cherries, and apricots contain pits or stones that may cause gastrointestinal discomfort or indigestion, especially if consumed in large quantities.
Prunes, raisins, and other dried fruits have natural sugars and fiber, and for some individuals, consuming large amounts may cause bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort.
High-fiber fruits such as apples, pears, and berries (like blackberries, raspberries) could lead to bloating, gas, or abdominal discomfort, particularly if consumed in excess.
Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes contain citric acid, which can trigger acid reflux or heartburn in some individuals, leading to stomach discomfort.
While nutrient-dense, avocados have a high-fat content, which could lead to digestive discomfort or abdominal pain, especially if someone has difficulty digesting fats.
Pineapples, mangoes, and papayas contain enzymes like bromelain and papain, which in some individuals might cause irritation or allergic reactions leading to stomach pain.