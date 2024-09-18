Lifestyle

Top 10 largest diamonds that dazzled the world

World's 2nd largest diamond found in Botswana

The world's second-largest diamond was recently discovered in Botswana, Africa. This 2,492-carat diamond was found in a mine owned by a Canadian company.   

1. Cullinan Diamond

The 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond is the largest diamond in the world. It was discovered in South Africa in 1905. It was cut into several different diamonds. 

2. 2nd largest diamond found in Botswana

The 2nd largest diamond, weighing 2,492 carats, has been discovered in Botswana. It was discovered at the Karowe mine in Botswana.

3. Louis Vuitton Sewelo Diamond

The 1,758-carat Louis Vuitton Sewelo Diamond ranks 3rd. It was discovered in 2019 at the Karowe mine in Botswana.

4. Karowe Diamond

A 1,174.76-carat diamond was discovered in Karowe, Botswana in 2021. It was extracted from a mine owned by Lucara. 

5. Lesedi La Rona

Lesedi La Rona is a 1109 carat diamond. It was discovered in November 2015 from the Karowe mine in Botswana. It took 18 months to cut. 

6. Jwaneng Diamond

A 1098-carat diamond was discovered in June 2021 from a mine in Jwaneng, Botswana. 

7. 1080 Carat Diamond

In 2015, Lucara company found a 1080 carat diamond at the Karowe mine in Botswana. Botswana is one of the largest diamond producing countries in the world.  

8. 998 Carat Diamond

In November 2020, Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp. discovered a 998-carat diamond at the Karowe mine in Botswana.

9. Excelsior, 995 Carats

The Excelsior diamond weighs 995.20 carats. It was discovered in South Africa in 1893. It was cut into 21 pieces.

10. Star of Sierra Leone

The 968.90-carat Star of Sierra Leone diamond was discovered in 1972 in the Koidu district of Sierra Leone. 

Find Next One