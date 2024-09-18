Lifestyle

Be Aware: Overusing sleeping pills can heighten risk of death

Beware of sleeping pills, a little sleep can invite big danger.

Sleep

Many people have problems with sleep. Sleep is not right. So you have to rely on sleeping pills.

No extra sleeping pills

It is best not to take too many sleeping pills. This can increase multiple problems.

Weak memory in sleeping pills

According to a US research report, taking too many sleeping pills can reduce memory. Memory can become weak.

Death increases

According to a US research report, 3 to 5 lakh people die every year in that country due to sleeping pills.

132 times sleeping pills danger

According to US researcher Damien Kripke, sleeping pills 132 times a year or more are harmful to the body.

Problems with sleeping pills

These include high blood pressure, headaches, various neurological problems, and many complex problems like heart disease.

Danger of pregnant women

Creepke said that if pregnant women take excessive amounts of sleeping pills, the fetus can be fatally damaged. As a result, a deformed child can also be born.

Blood problems

Sleeping pills also reduce the effectiveness of red or white blood cells.

