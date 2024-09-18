Be Aware: Overusing sleeping pills can heighten risk of death

Lifestyle
Beware of sleeping pills, a little sleep can invite big danger.
Many people have problems with sleep. Sleep is not right. So you have to rely on sleeping pills.
It is best not to take too many sleeping pills. This can increase multiple problems.
According to a US research report, taking too many sleeping pills can reduce memory. Memory can become weak.
According to a US research report, 3 to 5 lakh people die every year in that country due to sleeping pills.
According to US researcher Damien Kripke, sleeping pills 132 times a year or more are harmful to the body.
These include high blood pressure, headaches, various neurological problems, and many complex problems like heart disease.
Creepke said that if pregnant women take excessive amounts of sleeping pills, the fetus can be fatally damaged. As a result, a deformed child can also be born.
Sleeping pills also reduce the effectiveness of red or white blood cells.