Lifestyle
Using toilet paper, you can teach children to make various art and craft projects. Like this, fold the toilet paper all around to make a cute fish.
By collecting toilet papers, you can also make a cute bow design like this. Put a band in the middle and place it on a cardboard or box.
To put cute things on the wall of the children's room, paint the toilet paper roll with colorful colors. Make a busy bee, honey bee and stick it on the wall.
For kids' amazing DIY crafts, paint the toilet paper roll black. Make eyes on it. Take a separate red colored paper and make a ladybug pencil pen holder.
Cut the paper roll and arrange it in this way to make a beautiful DIY flower. This is the perfect option for kids' art projects.
Take toilet papers, stick it on a wood and give it a doll shop. Make a long white frock from tissue paper and make a cute doll.
For children's craft project, print white on black colored cardboard and make two ducks like this with toilet paper. Stick toilet paper to make wings.
