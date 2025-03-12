Lifestyle

Teach your kids amazing crafts with toilet paper

Make a fish design with toilet paper

Using toilet paper, you can teach children to make various art and craft projects. Like this, fold the toilet paper all around to make a cute fish.

Make a bow design with toilet paper

By collecting toilet papers, you can also make a cute bow design like this. Put a band in the middle and place it on a cardboard or box.

Make wall stickers from tissue paper rolls

To put cute things on the wall of the children's room, paint the toilet paper roll with colorful colors. Make a busy bee, honey bee and stick it on the wall.

Make a pencil pen holder from a toilet paper roll

For kids' amazing DIY crafts, paint the toilet paper roll black. Make eyes on it. Take a separate red colored paper and make a ladybug pencil pen holder.

Amazing craft idea with paper roll

Cut the paper roll and arrange it in this way to make a beautiful DIY flower. This is the perfect option for kids' art projects.

Make a cute doll with toilet paper

Take toilet papers, stick it on a wood and give it a doll shop. Make a long white frock from tissue paper and make a cute doll.

Make a duck with toilet paper

For children's craft project, print white on black colored cardboard and make two ducks like this with toilet paper. Stick toilet paper to make wings.

Eid Home Decor: 7 Fashionable Styles to Welcome Guests

Attukal Pongala 2025: Why you should visit Attukal Bhagavathy Temple?

Pistachios for eye heath: Check benefits NOW

Aditi Sharma Saree Styles: Stunning Looks for Every Occasion