Eid Home Decor: 7 Fashionable Styles to Welcome Guests

Eid is near, and the work of decorating the house has begun. You can decorate your drawing room with wall paintings for Eid. You can buy paintings of your choice from the market.
You can also decorate the drawing room with artificial plants. This will give a greenery look to the room, and the guests coming home will also feel good.
To make the drawing room colorful, you can also decorate the sofa with colorful cushions. Cushions of different colors will give the room a classy look.
On Eid, you can also decorate the room with different decorative items. You can also decorate here with clay or ceramic pots. These pots are available in the market for ₹150-200.
To enhance the beauty of your drawing room, you can also lay a carpet here. A carpet that matches the sofa and room will give the entire room a great look.
The room can be decorated with lamps. You can install jute or paper designer lamps in the drawing room. Many designs of lamps are available in the market.
You can also give your room a traditional look. You can put up embroidered paintings in the room. Also, you can decorate the sofa with traditional-looking cushions.
