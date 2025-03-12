Pistachios for eye heath: Check benefits NOW

Lifestyle
Lutein in pistachios greatly helps protect eye health
Regular consumption of pistachios can help control blood sugar levels
The protein in pistachios provides the body with the necessary energy
Pistachios are rich in fiber, which improves digestion, relieves constipation, and helps maintain gut health
Pistachios are rich in Vitamin B6, and regular consumption can help boost immunity
Pistachios can help lower high blood pressure and bad cholesterol, keeping the heart healthy
Pistachios are rich in protein and fiber. Therefore, regular consumption reduces hunger, making it easier to lose weight
