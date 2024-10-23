Lifestyle
Investing in gold or silver jewelry on Dhanteras symbolizes wealth and security. Consider coins, bangles, or necklaces that reflect your style.
New stainless steel or copper utensils are believed to bring prosperity. Look for cookware, dinner sets, or decorative items to enhance your kitchen.
Purchasing idols of Lakshmi, Ganesha, or Dhanvantari is traditional. Their presence in your home invites blessings of wealth and health.
Upgrade your home this Dhanteras with new appliances. Whether a refrigerator or kitchen gadget, they signify convenience and a fresh start.
Invest in decorative items like lamps and wall hangings to brighten your home. Brass or copper pieces are particularly auspicious for Diwali.