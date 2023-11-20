6 healthy yummy dishes to make out of oats

Lifestyle
Begin your day with a traditional dish of oats. To enhance flavor, top it with fresh fruits, nuts, honey, or cinnamon.
Combine oats, peanut butter, honey, almonds, and seeds to make nutritious snack bars. Refrigerate the ingredients after pressing them into a baking pan and cutting them into bars.
To add a gourmet touch, cook oats with vegetable or chicken broth instead of water and add sautéed veggies, herbs, and spices.
To make a pancake batter, grind oats into a fine powder and combine them with eggs, milk, and a sweetener of your choosing. Cook as you normally would and serve with fresh fruit.
For a nutritious breakfast or snack, combine oats with your favorite fruits, Greek yogurt, honey, and a splash of milk or juice.
Combine oats with mashed bananas or applesauce, honey or maple syrup, and optional ingredients such as dark chocolate chips or dried fruits. Bake till the top is golden brown.