6 healthy yummy dishes to make out of oats

Oatmeal

Begin your day with a traditional dish of oats. To enhance flavor, top it with fresh fruits, nuts, honey, or cinnamon.

Oat bars

Combine oats, peanut butter, honey, almonds, and seeds to make nutritious snack bars. Refrigerate the ingredients after pressing them into a baking pan and cutting them into bars.

Savory oatmeal

To add a gourmet touch, cook oats with vegetable or chicken broth instead of water and add sautéed veggies, herbs, and spices.

Oat pancakes

To make a pancake batter, grind oats into a fine powder and combine them with eggs, milk, and a sweetener of your choosing. Cook as you normally would and serve with fresh fruit.

Oat smoothie

For a nutritious breakfast or snack, combine oats with your favorite fruits, Greek yogurt, honey, and a splash of milk or juice.

Oatmeal cookies

Combine oats with mashed bananas or applesauce, honey or maple syrup, and optional ingredients such as dark chocolate chips or dried fruits. Bake till the top is golden brown.

