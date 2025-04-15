English

Sharmila's sarees will give amazing grace in the 60s

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
Silk saree with zari embroidery

Ivory color shades look great on ladies of all ages. You can get your mother or mother-in-law this kind of sober zari buti silk saree. Wearing it will give them a wedding grace.

Image credits: social media
Plain Kanjivaram Silk Saree

If you are a simple lady, then you should choose this type of plain Kanjeevaram silk saree. Such a saree is perfect for every occasion. Wear it with a simple blouse with pride.

Image credits: instagram
Golden Zari Banarasi Silk Saree

Zari work always enhances the elegance of your saree. In such a situation, you can choose this type of stylish golden zari Banarasi silk saree for yourself. 

Image credits: instagram
Dhoop-Chaanv Gold Waving Silk Saree

The craze for silk sarees never ends. This iridescent gold weaving silk saree of Sharmila Tagore is amazing. Such sarees will always give you a limited edition look. 

Image credits: social media
Double Shade Chiffon Silk Saree

You can also wear light embroidery to a wedding party. Keep in mind that its work should be a little light, so that you can carry it easily. Add a silk dupatta for swag.

Image credits: social media

