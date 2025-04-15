Easy Kitchen Hacks to Speed Up Your Cooking and Save Time

Women spend their entire day working in the kitchen. Some tasks unnecessarily increase the time. However, to solve this problem, we are sharing 5 amazing hacks.
If you are having trouble peeling boiled eggs, add a teaspoon of baking soda while boiling the eggs. With this trick, you will not have any difficulty removing the eggshell.
Often the chopping board moves while cutting vegetables, which increases the risk of cutting a finger. If you put a wet cloth under the chopping board, this problem will not occur.
To avoid the effort of peeling potatoes, cut a circle from the middle before boiling them. This will help in peeling the potatoes quickly after boiling.
Often people keep wine glasses straight, which reduces space in the cabinet. For this, keep one glass straight and the other upside down, this will make the glasses fit properly.
If liquid is leaking from the garbage polyethene, take another polyethene, spread cardboard in it and fill it with garbage. This will eliminate the leakage problem.
