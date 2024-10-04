Karwa Chauth 2024: Tripti Dimri's pink lehenga makeup tips for women

Lifestyle
Start your makeup by applying moisturizer and sunscreen. Now apply an illuminating primer to give your skin a radiant base. Tripti Dimri's skin looks really glowing.
Always use a hydrating foundation to make your makeup last longer and to provide moisture to your skin. Choose a foundation that matches your skin tone.
Don't forget to apply concealer for glowing and flawless skin. Apply concealer to dark circles and blemishes, and then apply luxury powder for patch-free skin.
If you want Tripti's pink makeup look with a lehenga, apply pink eyeshadow on your eyelids. You should also apply a pink shade of blush on your cheeks.
To complete the glowing makeup, Tripti Dimri has chosen a light kajal and eyeliner look. If you want, you can highlight your eye makeup with pencil eyeliner.
To prevent your makeup look from getting spoiled, do not forget to apply makeup spray at the end. By doing this you can get a very beautiful parlor-like glow on Karwa Chauth 2024.