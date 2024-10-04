Do you wear a helmet regularly? Beware of THESE issues!

Lifestyle
Two-wheelers are vehicles that are very easy to travel. Nowadays, every house will definitely have at least one two-wheeler.
Helmets are mandatory for safe two-wheeler travel. The helmet will prevent serious injuries in accidents. Driving a two-wheeler without a helmet is an offense.
But do you know that wearing a helmet regularly can also cause some problems? Let's find out what they are.
When wearing a helmet that covers the entire head, sweating increases on the scalp. This moisture causes mold and dandruff on the scalp. This leads to hair loss.
After use, the helmet should always be kept in a well-ventilated place. This prevents infection in the head.
When going on long journeys, stop the bike from time to time and take off the helmet. This will prevent sweat from building up.
It is best to cover the hair with a cotton cloth before wearing the helmet. This prevents hair loss to some extent.
Special care should be taken to prevent the hair from becoming too dry. If this happens, the friction between the helmet and the hair will increase and lead to hair breakage.
Be careful not to use a very tight helmet. Do not wear a helmet after tying your hair tightly. Hair should be loose.
Make sure that the helmet is not oily. Clean the helmet occasionally. Wearing a helmet on wet hair causes fungal infection.
Bathing in clean water and using a mild shampoo will remove dust and dandruff from the scalp.