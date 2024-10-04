Lifestyle

Do you wear a helmet regularly? Beware of THESE issues!

Two-wheelers are vehicles that are very easy to travel. Nowadays, every house will definitely have at least one two-wheeler.

Image credits: Getty

Helmet is mandatory

Helmets are mandatory for safe two-wheeler travel. The helmet will prevent serious injuries in accidents. Driving a two-wheeler without a helmet is an offense. 

Image credits: Getty

Those who wear it regularly should be careful

But do you know that wearing a helmet regularly can also cause some problems? Let's find out what they are.

Image credits: Getty

Hair loss

When wearing a helmet that covers the entire head, sweating increases on the scalp. This moisture causes mold and dandruff on the scalp. This leads to hair loss.

Image credits: Getty

Keep the helmet like this

After use, the helmet should always be kept in a well-ventilated place. This prevents infection in the head.

Image credits: Getty

Take off your helmet from time to time

When going on long journeys, stop the bike from time to time and take off the helmet. This will prevent sweat from building up.

Image credits: Getty

Cover the head with a cotton cloth

It is best to cover the hair with a cotton cloth before wearing the helmet. This prevents hair loss to some extent.

Image credits: Getty

Hair should not be dry

Special care should be taken to prevent the hair from becoming too dry. If this happens, the friction between the helmet and the hair will increase and lead to hair breakage.

Image credits: Getty

Do not use tight helmets

Be careful not to use a very tight helmet. Do not wear a helmet after tying your hair tightly. Hair should be loose.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid oiliness

Make sure that the helmet is not oily. Clean the helmet occasionally. Wearing a helmet on wet hair causes fungal infection.

Image credits: Getty

Clean water and shampoo

Bathing in clean water and using a mild shampoo will remove dust and dandruff from the scalp.

Image credits: Getty
