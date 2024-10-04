Shweta -Palak Tiwari's festive fashion inspiration Diwali outfit

Lifestyle
Young girls love jumpsuits. Try something new this holiday season by styling it. Such jumpsuits are available within your budget.
You may emulate Shweta Tiwari's festive gown appearance to look like your daughter. Actress wore nude makeup and no jewellery.
Shweta Tiwari also beats daughter Palak in style. If you want to do something similar, then try a formal pantsuit. This is very much in trend. You wear this with minimal jewelery.
Palak Tiwari is wearing a Thai slit gown on sequin-floral work. You can try such an outfit in the festive season. These look attractive along with being unique.
Shweta Tiwari is wearing an all black lehenga-saree. If you are bored of wearing traditional sarees then style it. Many patterns of this saree will be available online-offline.
Printed fabric is very popular. If you like celeb fashion then choose a one strip gown like Palak Tiwari. This will give uniqueness along with style.
Shweta Tiwari is wearing an Indo Western saree on satin fabric. Which is best for festive look. You can rob the gathering by wearing it with a pearl or bralette blouse.